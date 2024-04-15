PSNI issue alert after car is stolen in Portadown, Co Armagh
Thieves may have entered a house to take the keys of a black Mercedes car which was stolen in Portadown.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after a black Mercedes was stolen from outside a property on Park Road in Portadown overnight.
"It’s believed the home was entered and the keys removed before the car was driven away. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 160 15/04/24,” said a PSNI spokesperson,