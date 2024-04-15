Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after a black Mercedes was stolen from outside a property on Park Road in Portadown overnight.

"It’s believed the home was entered and the keys removed before the car was driven away. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 160 15/04/24,” said a PSNI spokesperson,