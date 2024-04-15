PSNI issue alert after car is stolen in Portadown, Co Armagh

Thieves may have entered a house to take the keys of a black Mercedes car which was stolen in Portadown.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 09:30 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 10:28 BST
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after a black Mercedes was stolen from outside a property on Park Road in Portadown overnight.

"It’s believed the home was entered and the keys removed before the car was driven away. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 160 15/04/24,” said a PSNI spokesperson,

Earlier a PSNI alert revealed: “"The registration number is EU66 UMO, but this could have changed. Serial CC2024041500160. Report via 101. Thanks.”