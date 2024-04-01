PSNI issue appeal after assault on passenger on Translink Portrush to Coleraine Northern Ireland Railways train
Police have appealed for witnesses after a male was assaulted on a train from Portrush to Coleraine on Easter Sunday.
The incident is reported to have taken place on the 9.02pm train.
Police are investigating the assault and have urged anyone who may have information that could help their enquiries to come forward.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this assault or have any mobile phone footage contact police, quoting incident number 1603 – 31/3/24.”