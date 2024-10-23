PSNI issue appeal after 'high value' farm equipment stolen in Moorfields burglary
Police in Ballymena are appealing for information regarding a burglary involving farm equipment in the Moorfields area.
The incident occurred between 6pm on Sunday, October 20 and 8am on Monday, October 21.
Anyone who was in the area of Rathkeel Road / Moorfields Road during that time and noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 181 21/10/24.