Few details have been shared about the ‘incident’ however the PSNI said a grey Mazda was involved.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information regarding an incident that occurred on Kitchen Hill, Lurgan at 0915hrs on 08/04/2024 involving a grey Mazda.