PSNI issue appeal after incident in Lurgan involving a Mazda car
Police have appealed for help following an incident in Lurgan earlier this morning.
Few details have been shared about the ‘incident’ however the PSNI said a grey Mazda was involved.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information regarding an incident that occurred on Kitchen Hill, Lurgan at 0915hrs on 08/04/2024 involving a grey Mazda.
"If you have any information, CCTV or Dashcam footage that may assist, please make contact on 101 quoting Police reference Number 484 of 08/04/2024.”