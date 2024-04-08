PSNI issue appeal after incident in Lurgan involving a Mazda car

Police have appealed for help following an incident in Lurgan earlier this morning.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 8th Apr 2024, 16:32 BST
Few details have been shared about the ‘incident’ however the PSNI said a grey Mazda was involved.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information regarding an incident that occurred on Kitchen Hill, Lurgan at 0915hrs on 08/04/2024 involving a grey Mazda.

"If you have any information, CCTV or Dashcam footage that may assist, please make contact on 101 quoting Police reference Number 484 of 08/04/2024.”