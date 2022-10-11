PSNI issue appeal after road crash on M1 near Lurgan, Co Armagh
Police have appealed for information following a collision on the M1 near Lurgan, Co Armagh.
It is understood the road traffic collision happened on the motorway near Lurgan yesterday (Monday October 10).
Taking to social media, the PSNI said: “Officers from Mahon Rd RPU are investigating a collision which occurred at approximately 16.19 this afternoon on the M1, Eastbound near Lurgan.
"Did you witness this collision, or have any dashcam footage? If so, please call us on 101 (ref. 1452, 10.10.22).”