A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault that occurred within the vicinity of Meadow Lane car park, Portadown on Wednesday 4th October 2023 at approximately 22:35 hours.

"We are appealing to anyone that may have been in the area and witnessed this assault to please contact us on 101 quoting serial 2070 of Wednesday 4th October 2023.”