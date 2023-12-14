PSNI issue appeal for information and witnesses following assault in Portadown, Co Armagh
Police are appealing for information following the report of an assault in Portadown in the Meadow Lane car park area.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault that occurred within the vicinity of Meadow Lane car park, Portadown on Wednesday 4th October 2023 at approximately 22:35 hours.
"We are appealing to anyone that may have been in the area and witnessed this assault to please contact us on 101 quoting serial 2070 of Wednesday 4th October 2023.”