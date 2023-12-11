PSNI issue appeal for information following assault in Portadown, Co Armagh
Police are appealing for more information following an assault in Portadown last week.
No details of the assault have been shared however it is alleged to have happened in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of an assault in the vicinity of Ballyoran Park, Portadown that occurred in the early hours of Sunday 3rd December 2023.
"We are appealing for anyone with information regarding this assault to contact us on 101 quoting serial number 173 of 03/12/2023.”