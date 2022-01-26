It is understood a man tried to grab the lead from the dog walker as he strolled along the Steps Road, Magheralin near Lurgan.

According to Magheralin Community Association, the Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team said there were a number of recent reports of suspicious individuals in the area.

In a message to the community group, the PSNI said: “We had received a report yesterday from a gentleman stating that he was approached on Steps Road whilst walking his dog and the male attempted to grab the lead from him.

Police are appealing for information

“This was described as an male in his 40s, wearing Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a beanie type hat.

“Thankfully the male did not get away with his dog.

“This has followed on from a number of suspicious individual reports in Magheralin recently so I just wanted to both let you know, and secondly request that even the most minor of things that just doesnt sit right with you - please report to 101 or 999 as appropriate at (or as close to) the time of the incident as possible so we can try our best to get crews to the area to check for these persons and confirm any legitimacy.

“Unfortunately with our shift patterns I can’t always be free to attend or aware something has happened but if you make contact via 101 or 999 locally available crews can pick this up and I can do necessary follow ups.

“Even if this is something that you have gone home and had a think about, still report this for information - you never know who else may have felt the same way or what incidents may have occurred nearby this may link in to and help us with gathering information.

“If possible try to get a good description of the person or vehicle (i know if an afterthought this may be difficult), or even better if you have a smartphone take a picture or video - you aren’t doing anything wrong by doing this. All reports are appreciated and can go a long way into feeding into timeframes and areas which require increased patrolling.”

