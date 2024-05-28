PSNI issue witness appeal to assault in Portadown
Police in Portadown are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an assault in the town early on Sunday morning to get in touch.
Officers received a report of an assault on a male at approximately 1.40am in Bridge Street.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this incident, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial number 177 of 26/05/24.