The PSNI has issued a regulations warning to drone users after a recent incident in which a Coastguard rescue helicopter was put in danger.

Detective Superintendent Sean Fitzpatrick, from the police’s Air Support Unit, said: “With drones becoming ever more popular I would ask all users to familiarise themselves with legislation and regulations.

"Comprehensive guidance is available on our website, and is in line with the Air Navigation Order and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) regulations.

“Following a recent incident in the Mourne Mountains, when a Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue helicopter was put in danger from a drone, I am asking drone users to adhere to the regulations in place to fly drones safely.

“The helicopter had successfully extracted an injured casualty from the mountains and brought them to safety where they were transferred to an ambulance and, as the helicopter prepared to lift off, a drone was spotted being flown in close proximity, putting all on board in serious danger."

Police officers made their way to the site where the drone had been seen but the operator had left the area.

Detective Superintendent Sean Fitzpatrick added: “The legislation exists to ensure safety, and essentially drones should not pose any risk, either to aircrafts or people.

“Accordingly, drones must not be flown near any airport, flight path or aircraft, and must not be flown near or over the public.

"They must also not be flown in any manner that could hamper emergency services when they are responding to an emergency incident.”