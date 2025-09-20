PSNI issues illegal number plate reminder to Northern Ireland motorists
They are also stressing that people should check their number plates after buying a vehicle, no matter what the source.
For all vehicles registered after September 1, 2001, number plates must have the following:
- Characters that are 79mm high and 50mm wide
- Name and location of number plate supplier
- British standard number
"This is a gentle reminder to all motorists that tinted number plates are not legal even if all of the above have been complied with,” a PSNI spokesperson said,
“If stopped by police, you may receive a fixed penalty notice, have to attend an MOT centre or be fined £1,000 in court.
"It is not a defence to say that this is how you purchased the vehicle, even from a dealership.”