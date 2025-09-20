Police are reminding motorists across Northern Ireland that they could be risking a fine or even a court appearance by using a number plate that doesn’t conform to the legal requirements.

They are also stressing that people should check their number plates after buying a vehicle, no matter what the source.

For all vehicles registered after September 1, 2001, number plates must have the following:

Characters that are 79mm high and 50mm wide

Name and location of number plate supplier

British standard number

Police have issued a reminder to Northern IReland motorists of number plate requirements. Picture: PSNI

"This is a gentle reminder to all motorists that tinted number plates are not legal even if all of the above have been complied with,” a PSNI spokesperson said,

“If stopped by police, you may receive a fixed penalty notice, have to attend an MOT centre or be fined £1,000 in court.

"It is not a defence to say that this is how you purchased the vehicle, even from a dealership.”