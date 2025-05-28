The PSNI is urging members of the public to be on their guard against ‘sextortion’ after four males were targeted on Saturday (May 24).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sextortion is online blackmail of an intimate or sexual nature. The weekend reports were in respect of four victims, all in the Belfast area, who were targeted online.

Detective Inspector Karen Hamill said: “Here, innocent people have been cajoled into sharing intimate images and subsequently blackmailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Typically, a person uses a false identity to befriend a victim via social media. The exchange may start with flirting or flattery, but ends with the victim coaxed into sending intimate images or performing sexual acts online, unwittingly in front of a camera.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: National World

“Behind the fake and attractive guise, there’s a criminal. These people are often part of sophisticated and organised crime groups, mostly based overseas. They extort their victims by threatening to share those images or recordings unless demands for money are met.”

She continued: “While we know that sextortion can affect anyone, the majority of victims are young men, aged between 18 and 23.

“Innocent people are left feeling humiliated and distraught, but the important message is that victims shouldn’t let embarrassment stop them from reporting what’s happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The detective inspector added: “My message, in the first instance, is to be on your guard. Please be aware of the risks of sharing intimate images online, and if someone is pushing you to do this, then alarm bells should be ringing.

“But people do make mistakes, no one is infallible, and if you’ve been a victim of sextortion, then you’re certainly not alone.

“Don’t panic; don’t respond to demands; and don’t enter into further communication. If you can, confide in a trusted friend or family member, and please contact officers immediately on 101.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the peak of reports in 2023, the police received approximately 70 reports of sextortion a month. Much work has been done in terms of preventative messaging and in 2024/2025 the average number of reports fell to approximately 45 per month (ranging from 25 to 60 reports per month).

The PSNI has issued online safety advice, which includes:

Don’t get lured or pushed into compromising situations. Trust your gut, and end uncomfortable situations immediately;

Always remember that what goes online may well stay online ;

Be wary about whom you invite or accept invitations from on social networking sites. Do not accept friendship requests from complete strangers;

Update the privacy settings on your social networking accounts so only people you know can view your account. Do not include any sensitive or private information in profiles.