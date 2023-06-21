Police investigating reports of suspicious behaviour in a Co Armagh park are keen to identify a balding grey-haired man in his 40s wearing grey tracksuit bottoms rolled up to look like shorts.

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “We are appealing for information following a report of suspicious behaviour in the Park Road area of Portadown today, Wednesday 21st June. This was reported just after 1:10pm.

-

PSNI is appealing for information following a report of suspicious behaviour in the Park Road area of Portadown today, Wednesday 21st June. This was reported just after 1:10pm. The man believed to be involved is described as being aged in his 40’s, with balding grey hair, wearing a dark green t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms rolled up to look like shorts.

-

"The man believed to be involved is described as being aged in his 40’s, with balding grey hair, wearing a dark green t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms rolled up to look like shorts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anyone suspicious or who may have footage that could help us identify this individual, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 938 of 21/06/23.”