Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

PSNI keen to identify balding grey-haired man in his 40s acting suspiciously in Portadown park wearing grey tracksuit bottoms rolled up to look like shorts

Police investigating reports of suspicious behaviour in a Co Armagh park are keen to identify a balding grey-haired man in his 40s wearing grey tracksuit bottoms rolled up to look like shorts.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:38 BST

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “We are appealing for information following a report of suspicious behaviour in the Park Road area of Portadown today, Wednesday 21st June. This was reported just after 1:10pm.

-

Read More
9 firms, from Craigavon, Markethill, Magheralin, Omagh, Magherafelt, Newtownards...
PSNI is appealing for information following a report of suspicious behaviour in the Park Road area of Portadown today, Wednesday 21st June. This was reported just after 1:10pm. The man believed to be involved is described as being aged in his 40’s, with balding grey hair, wearing a dark green t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms rolled up to look like shorts.PSNI is appealing for information following a report of suspicious behaviour in the Park Road area of Portadown today, Wednesday 21st June. This was reported just after 1:10pm. The man believed to be involved is described as being aged in his 40’s, with balding grey hair, wearing a dark green t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms rolled up to look like shorts.
PSNI is appealing for information following a report of suspicious behaviour in the Park Road area of Portadown today, Wednesday 21st June. This was reported just after 1:10pm. The man believed to be involved is described as being aged in his 40’s, with balding grey hair, wearing a dark green t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms rolled up to look like shorts.
Most Popular

-

"The man believed to be involved is described as being aged in his 40’s, with balding grey hair, wearing a dark green t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms rolled up to look like shorts.

"Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anyone suspicious or who may have footage that could help us identify this individual, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 938 of 21/06/23.”

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://crowd.in/o0RsGX. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crowd.in/TyyuTe.