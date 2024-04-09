PSNI keen to speak to male cyclist who collided with a child in Lurgan, Co Armagh

Police are investigating after a cyclist ‘collided’ with a child in Lurgan this morning.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 9th Apr 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 13:10 BST
It is understood the incident happened in the Darling Avenue area at around 8.45am.

PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are keen to speak to a male cyclist who collided with a child at Darling Avenue, Lurgan, Photo courtesy of Google.PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are keen to speak to a male cyclist who collided with a child at Darling Avenue, Lurgan, Photo courtesy of Google.
PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are keen to speak to a male cyclist who collided with a child at Darling Avenue, Lurgan, Photo courtesy of Google.
It is not known at this stage if the child was injured in the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to speak with a male cyclist who has collided with a child in Darling Avenue, Lurgan this morning 09/04/24 at around 0845hrs.

"Anyone with information please contact police on 101 quoting reference 437-090424.”