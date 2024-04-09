Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are keen to speak to a male cyclist who collided with a child at Darling Avenue, Lurgan, Photo courtesy of Google.

It is not known at this stage if the child was injured in the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to speak with a male cyclist who has collided with a child in Darling Avenue, Lurgan this morning 09/04/24 at around 0845hrs.