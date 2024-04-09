PSNI keen to speak to male cyclist who collided with a child in Lurgan, Co Armagh
Police are investigating after a cyclist ‘collided’ with a child in Lurgan this morning.
It is understood the incident happened in the Darling Avenue area at around 8.45am.
It is not known at this stage if the child was injured in the incident.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to speak with a male cyclist who has collided with a child in Darling Avenue, Lurgan this morning 09/04/24 at around 0845hrs.
"Anyone with information please contact police on 101 quoting reference 437-090424.”