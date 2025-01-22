PSNI make arrest after reports of suspected drink/drug driver on M1 between Portadown and Dungannon
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) police in the Portadown area received a report of a suspected drink driver on the Dungannon Road travelling towards the Birches roundabout.
"Interceptors from Sprucefield were en route to an unconnected incident and assisted our colleagues from the Local Policing Team & Road Policing Unit from Mahon Road by locating the reported vehicle on the M1 Motorway close to Junction 14 Westbound.
"The driver was subsequently arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs.
"Interceptors would like to pass on our thanks to the vigilant member of public who reported this, reporting incidents like this could ultimately save lives on our roads.
"We would also like to pass on our thanks to the Lurgan officers who assisted in custody in order to allow Interceptors to carry on to their pre-detailed tasking.”