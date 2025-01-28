PSNI make arrest and continue search for weapon in Dungannon town centre area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a report of a firearm being pointed at a taxi driver in the Market Square area of Dungannon on Monday morning have made an arrest.

A man, aged 48, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are continuing to search the area and appealed to anyone who find anything they believe is a firearm not to touch it but contact detectives.