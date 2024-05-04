PSNI make four arrests in connection with criminal damage in Banbridge after car crash in Dromore
The arrests were made by police investigating a report of criminal damage on Saturday morning in Banbridge.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers received a report on Saturday morning, May 4 that a number of windows had been broken at two properties in the Brookfield Mill area of the town.
"It was also reported a woman was assaulted in one of the properties and sustained a head injury.
“A white-coloured car was understood to have left the scene and the suspect vehicle was located by police this morning in the Dromore area.
"The vehicle made off from police when officers attempted to stop it and a short time later crashed into a field off the Ballynahinch Road in Dromore.
"Four men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage.”
One of the men has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries. The other three men remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
The police investigation is continuing and anyone who may be able to assist or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 352 04/05/24.