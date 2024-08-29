Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been arrested in relation to graffiti incidents on trains across Northern Ireland.

A senior PSNI officer said the arrests came after “extensive work” by police investigating reports of graffiti being spray-painted on a number of trains.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, of the PSNI’s Operational Support Department, said a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of 32 counts of criminal damage, two of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and 13 of trespassing on railway.

A 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of 37 counts of criminal damage.

Both men, who were arrested in the Belfast area, are in police custody at this time.

"This has been a complex and time-intensive investigation, in which we have been working closely with various partner agencies to make these arrests,” said Chief Supt Donaldson.

"If those involved in this type of offence believe their criminal activities will be ignored, this is a clear example that police will thoroughly investigate this type of offence.

"Criminal damage such as the graffiti of train carriages causes a significant monetary loss in cleaning the trains, which impacts the numerous rail users who are dependent on this mode of transport as these carriages are removed from service."

Translink’s Hilton Parr, interim general manager, Rail Operations said: “We condemn any form of anti-social behaviour. We have a close working partnership with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and we welcome this outcome."

Chief Supt Donaldson added: “We are committed to tackling this kind of crime and would remind everyone to play their part. If you see something suspicious, report it to police as this information provided can help us apprehend criminals and bring them before the court.

"If you think you can help, contact us on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/report. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999."