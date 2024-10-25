PSNI make two arrests after Craigavon house 'ransacked' in burglary
Officers received a report at around 12.10pm that entry had been gained to a house in the Drumford Close area.
It was reported that a sum of money and other items were taken from the property.
Damage was caused to a rear garden glass door and the upstairs of the property was ransacked.
"It is believed that a silver-coloured Honda Civic, believed to have been involved in the incident, made off from the scene towards the Corcrain Road area of Portadown following the incident,” a police spokesperson said.
"Following further enquiries as part of the investigation, two people have been arrested on suspicion of related offences. Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
"Our investigation is ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen a silver Honda Civic driving dangerously in the vicinity of Corcrain Road between 12pm and 12.30pm on Wednesday, October 23 to get in touch. I am also appealing to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 731 23/10/24.”