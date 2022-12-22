The PSNI’s North Area Commander has praised the police and emergency services who will be working over the festive period to keep the public safe.

Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: “2022 has been a year full of challenges and competing demands across the North Area, which has required great levels of resilience from officers, staff and our partners but also from local communities, proving their commitment and bravery in ensuring their family, friends and neighbours are kept safe.

“We all understand that we must focus on the crimes that put people at most risk, such as violence against women and girls, child sexual exploitation, paramilitarism, dangerous driving and hate crime which can be equally as devastating for many communities, but we must also focus on the positive outcomes that have been achieved in 2022 and here are just a few examples:

“The collaborative programme between Evolution Boxing in Carrick and Carrick Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) is a year-long investment within Mid & East Antrim communities, namely Sunnylands/Woodburn/Castlemara, areas that have historically been and continue to be subject to paramilitary influence. The programme is aimed at youths aged between 11-18 years and involves hybrid sessions of training and education each week.

Christmas message

"The programme has been implemented each Saturday night since August, in alignment with peak demand regarding anti-social behaviour and youth vulnerability calls for service. There has been significant input from NPT officers concerning the education aspect, along with additional support from external partners. The club regularly sees between 25-30 youths attending weekly and I look forward to hearing of the progress these young people are making in the months to come.

“In Antrim and Newtownabbey, the Neighbourhood Policing Team is working on a Motorcycle Awareness Project (MAP) youth education programme, which is a six-week initiative developed to help reduce the anti-social behaviour associated with these bikes in the local community, whilst improving road safety.

"Participants have been invited to the programme by local officers and are young people involved or viewed as likely to become involved in anti-social behaviour involving off-road motorcycles. Some participants are also motorcycle enthusiasts that just don’t have the facilities that they need in their local area and are being provided with the chance to attend 12 four hour sessions over a six week period on motorbikes specially-adapted to reduce noise.

“The aim of this project is to give our young people an opportunity to be professionally taught on how to use these vehicles in a safe and controlled environment.

Area Commander Chief Supt - Jeremy Lindsay

“Lisburn City Neighbourhood Policing Team were awarded the Partnership award and overall Winner at the first Problem Solving Awards, held in partnership with the NI Policing Board. I must congratulate the team for their hard work and dedication in winning this award.”

Looking to 2023, he said: “I remain committed to working with my colleagues, partner agencies and the public across North Area, to keep our districts among the safest places in the country to live, work and visit.

“Finally, I’d like to thank all of those who work to help keep communities safe and to recognise and say an extra thank you to all policing and emergency service staff who will be sacrificing time with their loved ones over the festive period, to continue to keep us safe - your hard work is greatly appreciated!”