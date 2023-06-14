Michael Craig (30) of Adare Park, Newtownabbey, admitted being disorderly, assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a police car on March 25 this year.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police were called to the hotel at 8.50pm in relation to an "aggressive" man.
Police saw him walking on a footpath and offered him a lift home but he "shouted aggressively" and was swearing.
He ignored warnings and when arrested he spat on an officer in a police car, hitting him on the leg, and spit also landed in the vehicle. He later apologised to police, the prosecutor said.
A defence lawyer admitted it had been an "unsavoury" incident. The defendant was ordered to do 60 hours of Community Service.