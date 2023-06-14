Register
PSNI offered Newtownabbey man lift home from Hilton Hotel but he then spat at officer

Police offered to give a lift home to a man who was disorderly at the Hilton Hotel at Templepatrick but he became aggressive and spat on an officer.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST

Michael Craig (30) of Adare Park, Newtownabbey, admitted being disorderly, assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage to a police car on March 25 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police were called to the hotel at 8.50pm in relation to an "aggressive" man.

Police saw him walking on a footpath and offered him a lift home but he "shouted aggressively" and was swearing.

He ignored warnings and when arrested he spat on an officer in a police car, hitting him on the leg, and spit also landed in the vehicle. He later apologised to police, the prosecutor said.

A defence lawyer admitted it had been an "unsavoury" incident. The defendant was ordered to do 60 hours of Community Service.