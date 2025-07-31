The Police Ombudsman carried out an investigation. Image PSNI

A PSNI officer who sent "highly inappropriate and offensive" WhatsApp messages over a number of months, has been dismissed from the force.

It follows an investigation by the Police Ombudsman into a complaint by the person who received the messages, which contained material which was sectarian, racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynistic and sexualised.

The complainant contacted the Police Ombudsman when the officer continued to send the material – including when on duty - despite having been asked to stop on two occasions.

“Digital analysis of the police officer’s phone showed that he had sent multiple images and videos, which were highly inappropriate and offensive, to the complainant, other members of the public and other police officers,” said Nikki Davis, director of investigations with the Police Ombudsman’s Office.

“This was not a one-off, isolated incident, which could potentially be attributed to a lapse in judgement. It was sustained, consistent behaviour, exacerbated by the police officer’s view, when interviewed by our investigators, that he did not consider the material to be offensive or his actions to be in breach of the PSNI Code of Ethics.”

Some of the material is also an example of online gender-based hate speech, the Ombudsman’s Office noted.

“When this kind of messaging specifically targets women and combines sexual, racist and sectarian references, it moves into the realm of online gender-based hate speech,” said Mrs Davis.

“For a police officer to display these attitudes and behaviours towards women, is unacceptable, and specifically undermines the PSNI’s commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

“However, this case demonstrates that allegations of misconduct will be robustly investigated and that officers will be held to account, all of which contributes positively to public confidence in policing.”

Following the conclusion of the Police Ombudsman investigation, a file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in relation to the potential offences of Misconduct in Public Office and sending grossly offensive messages contrary to the Communications Act (2003). The PPS directed no prosecution.

A misconduct file was then submitted to the PSNI Professional Standards Department. The Chief Constable held a special hearing, after which the police officer was dismissed. He was found to have breached a number of articles of the PSNI Code of Ethics, including those relating to:

Professional Duty where ‘whether on or off duty, Police Officers shall not behave in a way that is likely to bring discredit upon the Police Service’.

Equality where ‘police officers shall act with fairness, self-control, tolerance and impartiality when carrying out their duties. They shall use appropriate language and behaviour in their dealings with members of the public, groups from within the public and their colleagues. They shall give equal respect to all individuals and their traditions, beliefs and lifestyles provided that such are compatible with the rule of law.’

Integrity where ‘police officers shall act with integrity towards members of the public and their colleagues so that confidence in the Police Service is secured and maintained. They shall avoid all forms of behaviour that may reasonably be perceived to be abuse, harassment, bullying or victimisation.’

Eight police officers who received the messages and failed to report or challenge them, were referred to PSNI in relation to potential breaches of the PSNI Code of Ethics

The PSNI has been approached for a comment.