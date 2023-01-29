The Local and Neighbourhood Policing Teams were on patrol in the area in response to community concerns of anti-social behaviour.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed three people had been arrested.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"One officer has received a serious injury as a result of an assault which requires medical attention,” the spokesperson added.
The incident comes just days after police warned there would be an increased patrol of officers in the Meadow Lane area following recent incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.
Reports have included groups of young people being abusive towards staff in the retail outlets and starting fires in the toilets.