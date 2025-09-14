A van driver who gave PSNI officers a false name and date of birth, pretended he was 20 years older than he actually was, police have revealed.

The bizarre situation arose after PSNI Road Policing officers from Mahon Road station stopped the driver of a van when they noticed he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt while travelling through Belfast.

They also found the van had no MOT or tax.

"For over 20 minutes, he gave a false name and date of birth, pretending he was 65 when he was actually 20 years younger,” a police spokesperson revealed.

Police said the driver of this van gave a false name and date of birth to officers who stopped him for not wearing a seat belt. Picture: PSNI

"The reason for this – he was disqualified from driving until tested and had no insurance.

"The driver knew the game was up when we called him by his actual name, and he replied to us.

"The driver will be reported to the PPS for a number of offences and will have his day in court, along with the owner of the van, for allowing the driver to drive it.”