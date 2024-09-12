Officers from the PSNI’s Safe Transport Team have issued a Community Resolution Notice to two passengers on the train between Belfast and Coleraine.

The officers were conducting patrols aboard the service on September 11.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Whilst in Ballymena, officers spoke to a male and female passenger who had boarded the train. Officers conducted searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act and issued a Community Resolution Notice for Possession of Class B to the male and Possession of Class C to the female.”