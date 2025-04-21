Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A senior Mid and East Antrim police officer has condemned those who carried out a number of ‘shameful’ assaults on officers over the Easter weekend.

Area Chief Inspector Christopher Tate revealed that several officers were injured over a 48-hour period while on duty in the district.

He said the members of the police service do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job but these latest incidents demonstrate the “grim reality” of policing.

"Between Friday, April 18 and Sunday, April 20 the officers were injured while on duty and also endured verbal abuse.

A number of police officers were injured over a 48-hour period across the Mid and East Antrim district. Picture: PSNI (stock image).

"Despite sustaining injuries, all of officers remained on duty however, which is testimony to their resilience during difficult challenges they face on a daily basis, while working to keep people in our communities safe,” he said.

"On Friday morning, April 18, while responding to a domestic-related assault in Ballymena, two officers were injured.

"One officer was punched to the face, and bitten on the knee. Another was kicked several times and the suspect also attempted to head-butt and kick a third officer.

"A woman aged in her 30s, was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences, and overnight charged to court.”

Chief Insp Tate said that later that same morning, police were tasked to a reported theft at commercial premises in the Broughshane Street area of Ballymena.

"Officers located the suspect, a man aged in his 30s, who became aggressive and was shouting in the store and kicking empty boxes.

"As an officer attempted to detain the suspect he lashed out at him – kicking him to the wrist – causing some swelling.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and has also been charged to court.”

Chief Insp Tate continued: “Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, April 20 in the High Street area of Carrickfergus, officers were called to licensed premises concerning a disruptive customer.

"The suspect, aged in his 20s, had left the scene and was located in the North Street area of the town. He was aggressive and shouting at officers, and was subsequently arrested for disorderly behaviour and other related matters.

"While trying to detain the suspect he attempted to head-butt two officers and also tried to kick another.

"He also spat and urinated in the back of a cell ban while being transported to custody. The man has also since been charged to court.”

The chief inspector described the assaults as “shameful”.

"Thankfully we have a number of people charged to court due to their disgraceful actions over the weekend.

"Our officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe – they do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job.

"All of the injured officers are being supported and receiving the appropriate care and welfare measures,” he added.

"These assaults demonstrate the often grim reality of what our officers on the ground are being faced with each and every day, and the courage and professionalism with which they serve all our communities in Northern Ireland.”