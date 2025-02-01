PSNI officers on M1 motorway catch R driver travelling at more than twice the speed limit

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Feb 2025, 11:53 BST
One of the most recent motorists caught speeding on a Northern Ireland motorway was an R driver travelling at more than double the legal limit.

Police highlighted the incident, indicating the driver may well be put off the road as a result of his actions.

“These aren't ‘rookie’ numbers, but the driver certainly is,” police posted on social media.

"Despite having held a driving licence for less than a year, this rookie was detected at 93mph on the M1 by Road Policing Unit Mahon Road officers. That's more than double the permitted speed for a driver displaying 'R' plates.

Police highlighted an incident during which an R driver was caught travelling at 93mph on the M1. Picture: PSNI.

"His vehicle was also displaying number plates which were tinted, making the digits more difficult to read.

"Maybe if his windows were allowing at least 70 per cent of light through, instead of just 16 per cent, he might have seen the liveried police car up ahead.

"A court date, and very possibly a driving ban awaits the driver in the near future.”

