PSNI officers probing afternoon robbery in Co Armagh village

By Carmel Robinson
Published 26th Nov 2024, 09:49 BST

Police officers in Co Armagh are appealing for information after a daylight robbery at a house yesterday afternoon.

It is understood the robbery took place between 4pm and 5pm on Monday in the Laurelvale area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred in the area of Quality Hill, Laurelvale between the hours of 1600-1700 on Monday.

"If you where in the area and observed any suspicious vehicles or persons please contact police quoting serial 1289-25/11/24.”

