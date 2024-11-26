PSNI officers probing afternoon robbery in Co Armagh village
Police officers in Co Armagh are appealing for information after a daylight robbery at a house yesterday afternoon.
It is understood the robbery took place between 4pm and 5pm on Monday in the Laurelvale area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred in the area of Quality Hill, Laurelvale between the hours of 1600-1700 on Monday.
"If you where in the area and observed any suspicious vehicles or persons please contact police quoting serial 1289-25/11/24.”