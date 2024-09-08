PSNI officers recover caravan stolen in England nine years ago

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Sep 2024, 09:00 BST

Police have urged anyone considering purchasing a caravan to make sure they don’t end up buying one that has been stolen.

They posted a photo on social media of a stolen caravan which they recovered in Northern Ireland earlier this week.

It had been stolen in England back in 2015.

A PSNI spokesperson outlined that members of the Road Policing Interceptors team had located and seized the stolen caravan in the Enniskillen area.

Road Policing Interceptors located and seized this stolen caravan in the Enniskillen area. It had been stolen in England in 2015. Picture: PSNI

A female has been assisting police with their enquiries in relation to handling stolen goods.

Police urged anyone who already owns or who is thinking of buying a caravan to check or update details by using the Central Registration and Identification System - CRiS.

"CRiS can tell you if a caravan has been stolen, has outstanding finance on it or has previously been written off by insurers,” added the police spokesperson. “New keeper details can also be updated using the system via www.cris.co.uk

