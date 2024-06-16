PSNI officers spot 'drug deal' in Royal Victoria Hospital Emergency Department
Officers from the West Belfast Local Policing Team were at the Emergency Department on Thursday when they spotted the alleged offence.
A man was detained, searched and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of Class C controlled drugs and possession of Class C controlled drugs with intent to supply.
A police spokesperson said as a result of a follow-up search, a quantity of Class C drugs were located and seized.
"The man involved has since been bailed to return to Musgrave Police Station at a later date.
"We are committed to dealing robustly with any drug activity within our hospitals and ensuring that they are a safe space for all service users,” said the spokesperson.
"Please continue to report incidents to us via 101 or online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”