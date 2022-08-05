PSNI officers taken to hospital after Dungannon incident

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a 40-year-old man had been arrested.

Inspector Hughes said: “A man made off from police while two officers attempted to engage with him while on patrol in the Ballygawley Road area of Dungannon at around 12.10am this morning.

“Officers chased and caught up with the man and while they attempted to arrest him, he threw metal garden furniture at both officers and smashed a glass bottle over one of their heads.

“The officers both attended hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“The man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

“As a result of this incident, the number of police on the ground in the district was reduced and it is important to note the impact this can have on our capacity regarding service delivery. However, this does not prevent or deter our officers continuing to work every day to keep people safe.

“Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 19 of 05/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/