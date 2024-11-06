PSNI on the M1 motorway clock learner driver travelling at 93mph
One of the latest motorists caught for speeding at more than 90mph on a busy Northern Ireland road was a learner driver, police have revealed.
Officers from the Road Policing unit at Mahon Road station in Portadown detected the high speed incident on the M1 motorway on Monday when they clocked a Mercedes travelling at 93mph.
"When we caught up with the driver, he was found to be a learner driver,” a police spokesperson said.
"As a provisional licence holder, he is not permitted to drive on a motorway, he was also not accompanied by a suitably qualified driver and had no L plates. The driver will now be reported for a number of offences.”