Close to 37,000 non-emergency reports have been logged since the introduction of the PSNI’s online system almost two years ago.

Figures published by the PSNI show that some 36,874 reports were made online between September 1, 2023 and January 17, 2025, relating to crimes, domestic abuse, fraud, road traffic collisions and anti-social behaviour.

"From survey feedback on the online reporting tool that’s been submitted so far, 71.19 per cent of respondents described it as ‘very good’ or ‘good’,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Some of the feedback submitted includes:

- ‘Excellent system. The best I have seen’;

- ‘Quick and easier than ringing - I was on hold for far too long’;

- ‘Excellent laid out page, easy to follow everything needed to record the incident was covered’;

- ‘Easy to follow, intuitive and efficient way of reporting’;

- ‘I am dyslexic and I found the form easy to use.’”

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson commented: “It’s really heartening to receive such positive feedback, and reassures us as a Police Service that what we are doing is working well.

“We are constantly working to improve our service, and make it as effective as we can for everyone. The volume of reports made since we launched online reporting, and the feedback we’ve received to date, shows we are responding as quickly as possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, just as we would with reports made via 101 or 999.”

Benefits of online reporting

ACC Ryan Henderson added: “We want to offer people as much choice as possible to report an incident or crime to us, in a way that’s convenient to them. The benefit of online reporting is there is no waiting in a ‘101’ queue, and people can make a report at a time that suits them.”

Stressing the ‘101’ service is still available, and is not affected, ACC Henderson continued: “Reporting online helps make sure we can prioritise those who need to speak to us via 101.

“To anyone needing to make a report, we would urge you to consider doing so online with the reassurance that no matter where you are, you can reach us when you need to and your reports will be considered in live time, in the exact same way as a ‘101’ call.

“Put simply, reporting online is an instant option that saves time and is quick and easy.”

You can make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report, which is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can also continue to call police to report a non-emergency incident via 101, and always dial 999 in an emergency.

How the online system works

In the same way as ‘101’ calls, online reports are considered in live time with each report triaged by a professionally trained call handler from a Contact Management Centre (CMC).

The reports are received instantaneously by CMC staff allowing them to decide the appropriate response.

The reporting person is updated with details including their incident number, and advised if police are attending, or if the report can be dealt with and resolved by phone, and any relevant support information.

If police are attending, the person will be given information including details of the attending officer, and any other key information such as crime prevention advice or victim support.