The incident occurred as officers from the PSNI’s Safe Transport Team were conducting patrols on the rail network in the greater Belfast area to prevent and deter antisocial behaviour.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers conducting patrols onboard a train, had reason to stop and detain two passengers travelling from Ballymena for a drug search.

"During the search, a quantity of herbal cannabis was located and seized from a female.