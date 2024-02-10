PSNI operation leads to drugs seizure on train
Police seized a quantity of herbal cannabis from a passenger on a Northern Ireland Railways train on Friday evening.
The incident occurred as officers from the PSNI’s Safe Transport Team were conducting patrols on the rail network in the greater Belfast area to prevent and deter antisocial behaviour.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers conducting patrols onboard a train, had reason to stop and detain two passengers travelling from Ballymena for a drug search.
"During the search, a quantity of herbal cannabis was located and seized from a female.
"She will now be investigated for relevant drug related offences.”