A PSNI spokesperson said Roads Policing officers alongside members of the Local Policing Team were involved in the operation on Easter Tuesday morning.

"Due to proactive patrols, Armagh Local Policing Team and our colleagues in Roads Policing located an outstanding vehicle that was wanted for multiple thefts across the province in Portadown.

"Swift actions by both teams allowed for the vehicle to be stopped followed by multiple arrests for theft, going equipped for theft and handling stolen goods.