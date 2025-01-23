Former police station at Edward Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Police are appealing for information after an arson attack on a former police station in Portadown.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the incident happened at the old police station in Edward Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information regarding an Arson attack on the old Police station on Edward Street, Portadown that occurred on the 14/12/2024 between the hours of 23:30 - 00:30 which has caused significant damage.

"If you observed any suspicious activity or have any information regarding this incident please contact police on 101.”