Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:19 BST
Former police station at Edward Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh.Former police station at Edward Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh.
Police are appealing for information after an arson attack on a former police station in Portadown.

It is understood the incident happened at the old police station in Edward Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information regarding an Arson attack on the old Police station on Edward Street, Portadown that occurred on the 14/12/2024 between the hours of 23:30 - 00:30 which has caused significant damage.

"If you observed any suspicious activity or have any information regarding this incident please contact police on 101.”

