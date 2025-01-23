PSNI probe arson attack on former police station in Portadown, Co Armagh
Police are appealing for information after an arson attack on a former police station in Portadown.
It is understood the incident happened at the old police station in Edward Street.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information regarding an Arson attack on the old Police station on Edward Street, Portadown that occurred on the 14/12/2024 between the hours of 23:30 - 00:30 which has caused significant damage.
"If you observed any suspicious activity or have any information regarding this incident please contact police on 101.”