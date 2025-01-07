PSNI probe launched after 'racially motivated' signs erected outside a Lurgan primary school
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Lurgan said they started an investigation after two signs were erected outside a local primary school which is understood to be Dickson Primary School.
-
-
District Commander for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Superintendent Brendan Green said: “Officers received a report on Monday evening, 6th January that the signs had been tied to school railings in the Pollock Drive area of the town.
“The signs have since been removed by our officers, and we are treating this report as a potential racially-motivated public order offence. Our enquiries are ongoing today.
“As our investigation progresses we will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies.
“We would reiterate our appeal that anyone with information about the signs is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1672 06/01/25.
"Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”