This Hitachi mini digger has been reported stolen. Picture: released by PSNI

Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey are investigating a report of a stolen mini digger.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hitachi EX33U-5 is orange in colour with a black / grey cab.

It was reported to have been stolen from the Nutts Corner area between Monday, October 21 at 5.30pm and Wednesday, October 23 at 5pm.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident, or believe they have since seen the digger, to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1525 23/10/24.