PSNI probe theft of orange Hitachi mini digger in Nutts Corner area
Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey are investigating a report of a stolen mini digger.
The Hitachi EX33U-5 is orange in colour with a black / grey cab.
It was reported to have been stolen from the Nutts Corner area between Monday, October 21 at 5.30pm and Wednesday, October 23 at 5pm.
Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident, or believe they have since seen the digger, to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 1525 23/10/24.