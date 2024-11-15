PSNI reveals the strange reason why driver said they didn't have insurance cover
The message comes after PSNI officers revealed their encounter with a driver who said they had no insurance as they only take the car around a particular town.
Taking to social media to highlight the error of the driver’s ways, a police spokesperson posted an image of the car officers had stopped on Thursday.
"Lurgan Neighbourhood Police Team seized this vehicle this evening. The driver was quite honest and made full admission to having no motor insurance as they only drive it around Lurgan.
"Unfortunately for them you must have motor insurance if your vehicle is on a public road no matter the distance of the journey.
"The driver has now lost their vehicle and will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.”