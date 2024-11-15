Police posted a picture of a car seized in Co Armagh after the driver was found to be uninsured. Picture: PSNI

Police have stressed that anyone driving on Northern Ireland’s roads must have insurance regardless of how short a journey they plan to take.

The message comes after PSNI officers revealed their encounter with a driver who said they had no insurance as they only take the car around a particular town.

Taking to social media to highlight the error of the driver’s ways, a police spokesperson posted an image of the car officers had stopped on Thursday.

"Lurgan Neighbourhood Police Team seized this vehicle this evening. The driver was quite honest and made full admission to having no motor insurance as they only drive it around Lurgan.

"Unfortunately for them you must have motor insurance if your vehicle is on a public road no matter the distance of the journey.

"The driver has now lost their vehicle and will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.”