PSNI say 'dangerous weapon and individual' are removed from streets following jail sentence for Limavady man
52-year-old David Bond was sentenced to six years imprisonment following his conviction for the offences of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.
Bond was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the offences following re-arraignment on Tuesday, April 24, 2023 at Laganside Crown Court. The offences arose out of a police search at a property in Anderson Park, Limavady, in November 2021 during which a functioning homemade shotgun and cartridges were found in a garden shed. A number of other items including UDA badges, flags and plaques were also seized.
Bond will serve at least four years in prison before he is eligible to apply for parole and, upon release, he will be subject to licence for a period of 12 months.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Detective Inspector Lavery said: “This case exemplifies the ramifications that exist for those who involve themselves with dangerous weapons and criminality.
"This investigation, by detectives in Causeway Coast & Glens, removed a dangerous weapon and individual from our local streets and prevented any harm being caused to our community as a result. I would encourage anyone with information that could help police tackle criminality of any kind in the district to get in touch with us.”