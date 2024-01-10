A Limavady man was jailed for six years at Laganside Crown Court on Tuesday (January 9) for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

52-year-old David Bond was sentenced to six years imprisonment following his conviction for the offences of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.

Bond was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the offences following re-arraignment on Tuesday, April 24, 2023 at Laganside Crown Court. The offences arose out of a police search at a property in Anderson Park, Limavady, in November 2021 during which a functioning homemade shotgun and cartridges were found in a garden shed. A number of other items including UDA badges, flags and plaques were also seized.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bond will serve at least four years in prison before he is eligible to apply for parole and, upon release, he will be subject to licence for a period of 12 months.

A 52-year-old man was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday 9 January, to six years imprisonment following his conviction for the offences of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to endanger life or cause serious damage to property. Credit NI World

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Detective Inspector Lavery said: “This case exemplifies the ramifications that exist for those who involve themselves with dangerous weapons and criminality.