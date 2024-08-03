A man has been left with “significant injuries” after being shot in the leg in Bangor.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were informed shortly after midnight that a man had attended hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said: “We believe the man had been walking in the Ganaway Walk area, a short time earlier when he was attacked. This has left the victim with significant injuries to his leg.

Police in Bangor are appealing for information following the report of a shooting incident. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage which could be of assistance. Our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 57 of 03/08/24.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.