PSNI say man was found 'bleeding heavily' after stabbing in Portadown

A man has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Portadown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st May 2024, 19:04 BST
Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At 3.25pm, we received a report that a man with a knife had been seen in the Portmore Street area.

"Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, were a man aged in his 30s was found bleeding heavily from a wound to his shoulder.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man following a report of a stabbing in Portadown on Wednesday afternoon, May 1. Picture: PacemakerPolice have arrested a 27-year-old man following a report of a stabbing in Portadown on Wednesday afternoon, May 1. Picture: Pacemaker
"A short time later, in the nearby Deramore Drive area, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a blade or point in a public place. He remains in police custody.”

Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

They have urged anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam or other footage which could help our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1073 of 01/05/24,” the spokesperson added.