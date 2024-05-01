Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At 3.25pm, we received a report that a man with a knife had been seen in the Portmore Street area.

"Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, were a man aged in his 30s was found bleeding heavily from a wound to his shoulder.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man following a report of a stabbing in Portadown on Wednesday afternoon, May 1. Picture: Pacemaker

"A short time later, in the nearby Deramore Drive area, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a blade or point in a public place. He remains in police custody.”

Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

They have urged anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward.

