PSNI say 'nothing found' in Rasharkin searches but investigation into New IRA activities will continue
The PSNI searches connected to New IRA activities in Rasharkin have now finished.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit had conducted searches in Rasharkin on Wednesday and Thursday, June 5 and 6.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “The searches conducted in Rasharkin today, Thursday 6th June, by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the activities of the New IRA are now over.
"While nothing was found during these searches, our investigation continues.”