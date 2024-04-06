PSNI search in Monkstown area of Newtownabbey leads to seizure of suspected firearms and cannabis

Suspected firearms and cannabis were among items seized following a PSNI search of a property in Newtownabbey.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Apr 2024, 14:46 BST
Police confirmed they carried out a search at an address in the Devenish Drive area of Monkstown on Friday afternoon.

A small quantity of a suspected Class B controlled drug, believed to be cannabis, suspected firearms, a flick baton and a number of electronic items were seized.

A 42-year-old man was arrested a short distance away as part of the investigation and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police have seized suspected firearms and a quantity of cannabis following a search of a property in Newtownabbey. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police have seized suspected firearms and a quantity of cannabis following a search of a property in Newtownabbey. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police said the seizure and arrests followed a postal interception to the Devenish Drive address of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of £11,000.

Sergeant Kerrigan said: “Targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service.

"We are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to tackle every aspect of drug supply and misuse across the country. It’s a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play. If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs please contact us on 101.”