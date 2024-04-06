Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police confirmed they carried out a search at an address in the Devenish Drive area of Monkstown on Friday afternoon.

A small quantity of a suspected Class B controlled drug, believed to be cannabis, suspected firearms, a flick baton and a number of electronic items were seized.

A 42-year-old man was arrested a short distance away as part of the investigation and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police have seized suspected firearms and a quantity of cannabis following a search of a property in Newtownabbey. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police said the seizure and arrests followed a postal interception to the Devenish Drive address of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of £11,000.

Sergeant Kerrigan said: “Targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service.

"We are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

