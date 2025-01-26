PSNI search on Translink Portadown line train leads to drugs find

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Jan 2025, 09:31 BST
A quantity of drugs was found by police conducting patrols on train services between Belfast and Portadown on Saturday afternoon.

The drugs were discovered after officers from the PSNI’s Safe Transport Team searched a male passenger under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A PSNI spokesperson said the passenger was found to be in possession of a “relatively substantial amount” of herbal cannabis.

"The male was interviewed and will now be reported to the Public Prosecution Service regarding drug-related offences,” the spokesperson confirmed.

