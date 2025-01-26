Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A quantity of drugs was found by police conducting patrols on train services between Belfast and Portadown on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drugs were discovered after officers from the PSNI’s Safe Transport Team searched a male passenger under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A PSNI spokesperson said the passenger was found to be in possession of a “relatively substantial amount” of herbal cannabis.

"The male was interviewed and will now be reported to the Public Prosecution Service regarding drug-related offences,” the spokesperson confirmed.