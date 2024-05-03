Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Andrew White, aged 41, from Windsor Close, Waringstown, faced a number of charges regarding the illegal possession of fireworks.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The charges were that he was illegally in possession of a Banger firework, Dum Bum Bangers and possessing a number of fireworks without a licence including Thunder Rockets, Mega Hawk Rockets, Solar Rockets and Garden Fireworks. White’s solicitor Ms Suin Downey said her client was pleading guilty to all charges.

A prosecutor said: “As a result of information received, police searched premises at Windsor Close in Waringstown. Nothing untoward was found in relation to the terms of the warrant but a quantity of fireworks were located in the garage and a further quantity in a shed.”

She said the owner was the defendant and he took part in a notebook interview during which he admitted the fireworks were his and he didn’t have a licence.

A PSNI explosives expert examined all 208 fireworks and determined they were of a category that required a licence. The expert said two of the fireworks were banned even with a licence.

Ms Downey asked District Judge Michael Ranaghan to be as lenient as possible given that the defendant was “very open and honest” with police.

“He made full admissions at the scene and actually directed police to another box of fireworks they hadn’t come across,” she said, adding that White had used the fireworks for family celebrations and Halloween.

She said White is a self-employed electrician who, while he has a record, it is mostly for driving offences and he has kept out of trouble “for quite some time”.

District Judge Ranaghan denied legal aid but pointed out that the defendant’s solicitor had saved him money as he was giving him lesser fines due to his early plea.

“You can tell him the overall fine would have been in the region of £1,200. The court is reducing that significantly by fining him £250 for each offence – that’s a total of £750 plus the offender levy,” he said.