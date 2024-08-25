PSNI searches in Ballymena lead to discovery of £10,000 worth of suspected drugs
Officers from the local District Support Team were on mobile patrol when they observed suspicious activity.
They conducted a stop and search of two males and a vehicle, where they located suspected Class A controlled drugs.
Further searches of the suspects’ properties were conducted and a large quantity of suspected Class A and B controlled drugs with an estimated street value in excess of £10,000 was found.
Police said they are conducting further enquiries.
A PSNI spokesperson added: “Officers will continue to patrol our communities and proactively challenge those suspected of supplying drugs.
"If you have any information in relation to criminality in your area please ring 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”