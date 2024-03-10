PSNI searches in Larne result in quantity of Class A and C drugs being seized
and live on Freeview channel 276
The PSNI District Support Team stopped a vehicle and a search was conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A police spokesperson said: “As a result, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized and three females were taken to custody to assist police with possession and supply investigations.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Follow up searches at various properties resulted in more suspected Class A and C drugs being seized.”
The spokesperson said police would continue to take up concerns from local people.
“The community told us that they were sick of this kind of activity ruining the town and we've acted upon this
"If you've any concerns or information that you'd like to talk to us about, please call 101 or alternatively report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
On Friday night, meanwhile, the District Support Team were on patrol in Larne when they stopped a vehicle in The Roddens area. The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit and possession of a Class A drug.
A police spokesperson confirmed the driver will be bailed while a forensic examination takes place.