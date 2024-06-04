PSNI seek dashcam footage after man reportedly indecently exposed himself in Craigavon
This latest incident is said to have happened in the Lake Road area shortly before 10am last Monday (May 27). It is the latest in a list of reports of women who have been victims of a flasher in the Craigavon Lakes area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man indecently exposing himself in the Lake Road area of Craigavon shortly after 10am on Monday 27th May.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist police is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 377 of 27/05/24.
"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.