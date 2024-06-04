PSNI seek dashcam footage after man reportedly indecently exposed himself in Craigavon

By Carmel Robinson
Published 4th Jun 2024, 09:19 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 15:03 BST
Police are asking the public for dashcam footage and information after a man was reported to have indecently exposing himself in Craigavon.

This latest incident is said to have happened in the Lake Road area shortly before 10am last Monday (May 27). It is the latest in a list of reports of women who have been victims of a flasher in the Craigavon Lakes area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man indecently exposing himself in the Lake Road area of Craigavon shortly after 10am on Monday 27th May.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist police is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 377 of 27/05/24.

Police are investigating an incident that occurred close to Eastway, Craigavon on 27th May 2024 at approximately 10am. Photo courtesy of Google.Police are investigating an incident that occurred close to Eastway, Craigavon on 27th May 2024 at approximately 10am. Photo courtesy of Google.
"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.