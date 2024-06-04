Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking the public for dashcam footage and information after a man was reported to have indecently exposing himself in Craigavon.

This latest incident is said to have happened in the Lake Road area shortly before 10am last Monday (May 27). It is the latest in a list of reports of women who have been victims of a flasher in the Craigavon Lakes area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man indecently exposing himself in the Lake Road area of Craigavon shortly after 10am on Monday 27th May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist police is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 377 of 27/05/24.

Police are investigating an incident that occurred close to Eastway, Craigavon on 27th May 2024 at approximately 10am. Photo courtesy of Google.