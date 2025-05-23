PSNI seek footage from fans after man suffers 'very serious assault' during match between Tandragee Rovers and Richhill AFC
The PSNI has described it as a ‘very serious assault’ on a man on Friday May 2 this year. The man is alleged to have suffered a broken jaw and was taken to hospital for treatment.
It is understood the incident happened at a football match between Tandragee Rovers and Richhill AFC at the Recreation facilities pitch in Tandragee.
Sergeant Bigger said: “We received a report at around 2.40pm on Monday, 12th May that a man had been assaulted in the Madden Road area of Tandragee at approximately 8.20pm on Friday, 2nd May.
“He sustained a broken jaw and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. This was a very serious assault and our enquiries are ongoing.
“We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who has video footage of the incident. You can get in touch with us on our 101 number, quoting reference number 919 of 12/05/25.
“You can also make a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
On Facebook a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Portadown are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who might have video of an incident which occurred during a football match between Tandragee Rovers and Richhill AFC on 02/05/25 at approximately 8pm.
"Anyone with any information please contact 101 ref 919 12/05/25 Thank you!”